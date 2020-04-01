Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Millionaire Digital Child Sex Offender Released

Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 10:06 am
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

The Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) are in absolute shock at the early release of multi-millionaire child sex offender Martin Lawes, after only a mere 18 months into his 4 year and 6 month jail term.

SST National spokesperson Jess McVicar said the Parole Board decision to release Lawes so soon is appalling, and clearly shows the pressure to reduce the prison muster, sometimes overrides the safety of the community.

Lawes, a former chairman of an Auckland community board, paid over $100,000.00 to live stream child sex abuse material, giving instructions via Skype for specific violent sexual acts.

“This man is a danger and a threat to innocent young lives, using his wealth to satisfy his disgusting deviant behaviour. Every single image, video, and live streamed sex show involved an innocent child. He claimed he was stressed and was financially helping the people involved in his horrific crimes as they were living in poverty!!”

“Where is the deterrent when someone as depraved as Lawes and who seemingly has little understanding of the long term harm he has inflicted on his Victims young lives, can get out of prison after serving less than ½ the sentence imposed!”

Jess said SST had urged the Crown to appeal the original sentence as believed it was too short given the gravity of his offending. The Crown did appeal however it was declined.ENDS

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/119927335/former-board-chairman-released-after-being-jailed-for-livestreaming-child-sex-abuse

