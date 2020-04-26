Workers’ Memorial Day 2020 A Reminder Of Value Of Worker’s Contribution

Workers’ Memorial Day 2020 coincides with the first day of New Zealand’s transition to level 3 of the Covid-19 emergency response on Tuesday 28 April 2020.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) General Secretary Wayne Butson says as more people return to work, it is a poignant reminder that Workers’ Memorial Day is about remembering those who have lost their lives due to poor workplace safety systems.

Mr Butson says one effect of the Covid-19 pandemic is to focus attention on the role that essential workers serve in the economy.

He says that without the contribution of these workers, including rail and maritime transport workers, New Zealand would have failed to get through the lockdown period.

It was the right of working people who kept New Zealand running everyday to be safe, he says.

"It is a strong motive to continue our struggle for the highest standards of health and safety protection."

Workers die from the diseases arising from the workplace (such as those caused by asbestos) as well as traumatic injuries, and suffer the effects of PTSD in the aftermath of track fatalities and level crossing fatalities.

Mr Butson says in the current situation that everyone is under stress, the personal effects of which are a hazard in themselves.

"Looking out for each other, showing kindness and always working safely has never been more important."

Mr Butson says RMTU members will observe Workers’ Memorial Day a little differently this year.

Physical distancing is still vital to prevent the spread of the virus so union members won’t be able to gather for events like we normally would, he says.

"Union members will join with our local and international union brothers and sisters to light a candle at midday on 28 April and share our images and thoughts on social media."

Mr Butson says the RMTU message is that all workplace accidents are preventable.

"We work safely, we are kind and we will look after each other."

