Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Lull In Forest Seeding After Last Year’s Mast

Thursday, 21 May 2020, 11:46 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Department of Conservation (DOC) monitoring shows New Zealand’s forests are having a lull in seeding after last year’s mega mast, which will lead to fewer predators in some areas.

Beech and some other forest trees seed every 2-6 years in what is known as a mast. The mass seeding feeds our native species but also fuels a rodent boom and upsurge in stoats, which has devasting impacts on our native wildlife if not controlled.

DOC uses climate modelling to predict forest masts a year ahead, then monitors the following summer to check if seed is present. Along with predator monitoring, this information is important for predator control planning.

Recent seed sampling results confirm there is no significant beech forest mast this year, as forecast, says DOC Principal Science Advisor Graeme Elliott.

“We finished seed sampling in March before the COVID-19 lockdown and results show there is little or no beech seed across the South Island and only a moderate mast at several North Island sites.

“Rimu sampling also showed very little ripe fruit and new tips indicating no rimu mast this year or next.”

DOC’s latest modelling using climate data from the past two summers also indicates there will be no major beech mast in 2021.

“After the massive beech and rimu mast last year, our forests are conserving resources and taking a break from widespread seeding. This means we’re likely to see fewer rats and stoats in many areas and can refocus our predator control plans accordingly,” says Graeme Elliott.

DOC’s seed sampling involved snipping branches by helicopter from beech and rimu trees at selected sites throughout the country. More than 1100 beech trees and 600 rimu trees were sampled at 46 sites. Only sites in the Kaimanawa and Kaweka forest parks showed moderate seed present.

NIWA provides DOC with data from its virtual climate station network and this is used in the Delta-T model to predict beech masts, which appear to be triggered by a significant temperature increase between consecutive summers.

Modelling predicts seeding is unlikely in most of New Zealand’s beech forests in 2021 except in the northern tip of the South Island and north of Lake Wakatipu in Otago where some seeding is possible.

With no major forest mast occurring this year, DOC is planning its Tiakina Ngā Manu predator control programme over about 550,000 ha of conservation land, which will include North Island areas that missed out on predator control in last year’s largely South Island mast response programme.

The national programme is focussed on protecting the most at-risk populations of native species such as kōkako, kiwi, kākā, kea, whio/blue duck, kākāriki karaka/orange-fronted parakeet, mohua/yellowhead, tuke/rock wren, long and short tailed bats/pekapeka, frogs/pepeketua and giant land snails. It is also aimed at protecting native forests from the impact of possums.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

 


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:

National: No Show By Treasury Shows Govt In Full Dismissal Mode

Treasury’s last minute decision not to bother showing up at the Epidemic Response Committee shows an arrogant Government that’s happy to dismiss scrutiny, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh was ... More>>

ALSO:

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 