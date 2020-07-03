National Day Of Protest Against Israeli Plans To Annex (steal) More Palestinian Land

Tomorrow, 4 July, will see protests in at least nine centres around New Zealand against Israeli plans to steal more Palestinian land (Details are at the end of this media release)

“Virtually the entire international community is standing together to oppose this theft of Palestinian land which would be a blatant breach of international law and countless United Nations resolutions”.

Last week New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters expressed “serious concern” at these Israeli plans which would amount to a war crime under Fourth Geneva Convention. The Fourth Geneva Convention relates to annexation of land seized through war.

Meanwhile Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb has put a video statement online which encourages other MPs to speak out against Israel’s annexation plans and to attend these nationwide protests if they are able.

In the video pasted on the Facebook page “Aotearoa Standing with Palestine” Duncan Webb says:

“I can't make any of the protests this weekend, but would have liked to be there. I made this short video in support of the protests and opposing the annexation of Palestinian territory. I encourage other MP's from all parties to send similar messages of support. The position of the New Zealand government has been consistently supportive of Palestine and regardless of which parties have been in government.

I encourage you to tag your local MP and ask whether they also oppose the Israeli settlements and the proposed annexation.”

The video itself is here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEeTyzMnUpk

Today we have written to all MPs asking them to endorse Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ statement, send messages of support to the protest and to attend them if they are able.

