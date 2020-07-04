Time To Call Out The Dog Whistles
Saturday, 4 July 2020, 11:16 am
Press Release: Gregory Fortuin
Former Race Relations Commissioner Gregory Fortuin has
called out National MP Hamish Walker for his racist
comments towards people of colour.
This
follows Walker's press release objecting to people from
Pakistan, India and Korea potentially being quarantined in
Dunedin.
Fortuin says "this is a disgraceful
dog whistle akin to the racist views of Donald Trump who
banned people based on country of
origin".
Even worse is his leader’s
inability to call out racist comments but then I don't
expect anything better from a MAGA cap trophy
man.
Fortuin said "it’s time that we strongly called
out this bigoted behaviour when we have Kiwis returning from
all quarters of the world but we single out the people not
represented on his party's frontbench. Hamish Walker would
fit in well in the racist deep south of America but the good
people in the south of Aotearoa is far better than
that."
© Scoop Media
