Time To Call Out The Dog Whistles

Former Race Relations Commissioner Gregory Fortuin has called out National MP Hamish Walker for his racist comments towards people of colour.

This follows Walker's press release objecting to people from Pakistan, India and Korea potentially being quarantined in Dunedin.

Fortuin says "this is a disgraceful dog whistle akin to the racist views of Donald Trump who banned people based on country of origin".

Even worse is his leader’s inability to call out racist comments but then I don't expect anything better from a MAGA cap trophy man.

Fortuin said "it’s time that we strongly called out this bigoted behaviour when we have Kiwis returning from all quarters of the world but we single out the people not represented on his party's frontbench. Hamish Walker would fit in well in the racist deep south of America but the good people in the south of Aotearoa is far better than that."

