Step Up, Stand Up, Speak Up!

Sensible Sentencing Trust believe anyone withholding information about the death of a child caused by violence, is just as cowardly as the person who committed the heinous crime in the first place.

National Spokesperson Jess McVicar says they understand there could be intimidation tactics used or a code of silence within the family, but they must come forward before this happens to another child in the family.

“Someone that can violently beat an innocent wee child until it causes their death has serious issues and must be detained before they harm another.”

“The least those withholding information could do for the murdered child is speak up. They didn’t or couldn’t protect them from being killed, but they can ensure those responsible do not ever harm again.”

“Stand up, speak up! Forget about your right to silence and be a better person.”

Jess says SST do not understand why our politicians have so little focus on the terrible abuse being perpetrated on our most vulnerable - our children; and believe they must start a discussion immediately on removing the right to silence.

“The police need to be assisted in their investigation and the right to silence is the cause of many unsolved cases. Who are the politicians protecting by remaining silent - it sure isn’t the innocent children.”

“Step up and help them by removing the right to silence in child abuse cases!” ENDS

