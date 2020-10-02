Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

TOP: Immigration System “beyond Broken”, Call For Major Systemic Overhaul

Friday, 2 October 2020, 11:43 am
Press Release: The Opportunities Party

Royal Commission of Inquiry to be established to ‘reset’ immigration system

  • Increase in proof required for partnership visa applicants
  • Remove the automatic right to work from international student visas
  • Welcome returning Kiwis & world’s thinkers in reverse brain drain due to Covid-19
  • Increase refugee quota for Pacific nations threatened by climate change

 Weak immigration policy has contributed to the failing house and job markets in Aotearoa, says The Opportunities Party (TOP) in their newly launched immigration policy, Smart Immigration.

TOP are calling for an immediate major overhaul of the immigration system, starting with a Royal Commission of Inquiry.

Former Immigration Minister and TOP spokesperson for immigration, Tuariki Delamere, launched TOP’s Immigration Policy at the Henderson Branch of Immigration New Zealand.

Delamere says that poorly regulated and high immigration have contributed to New Zealand’s broken housing and job markets.

“Through no fault of migrants at all, I’ve witnessed poor immigration policy massively contribute to our decimated job and housing markets over the past decades and we can’t allow this to continue,” says Delamere. “Evidence suggests that migrants are competing with New Zealanders in the job market for low-skilled jobs, a pressure which our post-pandemic economy simply cannot accommodate.”

TOP’s immigration policy proposes establishing a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate the failures of the past approaches to immigration.

“Sensible immigration policy is vital for New Zealand and we have a real opportunity to review this now, while our borders are closed in a completely unprecedented manner,” says Delamere. “We are the envy of the world right now and we should build on this.”

TOP Party Leader, Geoff Simmons, agrees, saying that Covid-19 has also given New Zealand an opportunity to review its border and immigration systems as they remain closed to the majority of the world.

“We must first focus on New Zealanders and making sure that everyone who calls this place home has equal access to housing and jobs,” says Simmons. “Our beyond broken systems cannot continue allowing high levels of unwarranted immigration.”

“However, that being said, we’re not anti-migrant or anti-refugee,” continues Delamere. “We actually want to increase the refugee quota for our Pacific cousins. Unwarranted migration has harmed all Kiwis, including immigrants and refugees, who already call this place home.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to sudden losses of jobs and income, putting instant financial pressure and stress on countless Kiwis, says Simmons.

“Immigration has the opportunity to improve the lives of all New Zealanders, and Covid-19 has made our country the envy of the world,” says Simmons. “Right now we can be focusing on attracting talent from overseas to help improve New Zealand and our economy.”

TOP’s immigration policy covers the following key areas of reform:

Establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry:

The Commission will evaluate the success of New Zealand’s immigration system in addressing skill shortages, consider the social and economic impacts of high net migration, investigate systemic issues and recommend policy changes.

“Let it be noted that we’re not anti-asylum or anti-migrant, we’re purely anti-poor immigration policy,” says Simmons. “Covid-19 has been a huge wake-up call for us and provides us with an opportunity to further evaluate how open our borders are.”

Increase in proof required for partnership visa applicants

Delamere says that there’s been evidence for a long time that the Family Partnership visa category is subject to major risk of fraud.

“Couples only have to prove that they have lived together for a minimum of 12 months, I remember as a student I had flatmates longer than that,” says Delamere. “TOP proposes that partnership visas should all be conditional to a three-year period, with more evidence provided to prove the relationship is not only genuine, but stable.”

International students will not receive open-work visas

TOP also state that there is evidence that shows most international students complete low-level courses and upon graduation, go on to work semi-skilled service jobs, thus competing with New Zealanders in the labour market.

“TOP will end the practice of open-work visas for graduates” says Delamere.

Under TOP’s immigration policy, only those with prospective employment in a field that meets updated skills shortage criteria will be entitled to remain in New Zealand upon completion of studies.

Going forward

Simmons continues by saying that the fragile housing market and job markets are a clear sign that our immigration policies have failed in the past, but now we need to focus on rebuilding these parts of our economy for the future.

“New Zealand needs immigration, and we definitely need skilled migrants to support our economy. We welcome those migrants,” says Simmons. “But we need to fix our economy first, and only then can we reconsider more open immigration approaches.”

“Right now, more than ever, it needs to be about Kiwis first.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Opportunities Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The SFO’s Investigation Of New Zealand First

On one level. New Zealand First has been the agent of its own misfortune. The New Zealand First Foundation handling the donations at the centre of the Serious Fraud Office investigation was reportedly (a) authorised by the NZF party’s board and (b)the money was apparently used to finance the party’s activities. Yet the disclosure trail remained opaque. According to its critics, NZF can’t have it both ways: it can’t claim that the foundation and the party were entirely separate legal entities, and then go to court to try and block the SFO from releasing its findings because of the likely impact on the party’s electoral fortunes... More>>

 

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Business Leaders’ Confidence Tanks As Top Kiwi CEOs Vent Their Frustrations

The New Zealand Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom 2020 Election Survey has been released with top business leaders saying New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery is in peril – and they want a decisive role with Government in the country’s future. The annual ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 