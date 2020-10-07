Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate Activist Die-in At Christchurch Leaders Debate

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 6:22 am
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion Otautahi

Tuesday, 6 October: There was drama inside and outside the Christchurch Town Hall tonight (October 6) at the Press Leaders Debate. On stage, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and National leader Judith Collins discussed their respective parties’ policies for the upcoming election, while outside climate activists challenged the leaders on their inaction in the current climate emergency.

Representing a range of groups including Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi, SAFE, School Strike 4 Climate, and 350, the climate activists, in animal costumes, ‘died’ on cue outside both entrances to the Town Hall. They said the die-in provided a visual representation of one of the impacts of the climate emergency, the ongoing threat to ecosystems, and they acknowledged their presence on Ngāi Tūāhuriri land.

“The great forests of the world are on fire – from California to Siberia, the Amazon to Australia – every summer now. Meanwhile in Aotearoa neither of the leading political parties is committed to the scale or depth of change we need to survive the crises coming at us – climate disasters, ecosystem collapse, food security and more,” said Torfrida Wainwright, from Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi.

“For both parties it seems to be business as usual, with GDP growth the key driver. There is no recognition that humanity reached the limits to growth long ago, and that we urgently need a new vision of how to live together and thrive. We ask our leaders: Whakamanatia te whenua – restore the mana of the land!"

Climate change is driving an unprecedented global extinction event, and New Zealand flora and fauna are under threat. The danger to New Zealand native plants, animals and ecosystems was identified in the MFE’s Environment Aotearoa 2019 report, which stated that 90 percent of seabirds, 76 percent of freshwater fish, 84 percent of reptiles, and 46 percent of vascular plants are currently or will be at risk of extinction.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said more needs to be done if we are to avoid the worst effects of the climate emergency. "Animal agriculture is our largest contributor to our greenhouse gas emissions. We need to do better, and we can, if our politicians show strong leadership. Our very future depends upon the decisions being made right now. For humans and animals, we need swift and decisive action to protect our planet."

The activists said it was vital that potential voters factor in climate policies when casting their votes. “What I am really concerned about is the lightly regulated industries whose activities pollute waterways and the air and impact on biodiversity and our health,” said Dave Evans, from Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi. “When people vote I want them to be thinking long-term about the future of the natural world.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Extinction Rebellion Otautahi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Four-year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters for longer. What’s not for them to like? So far, there has been so sign of what the public would receive in return. More efficiency? Yeah right. But “efficiency” is not your friend... More>>

 

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 