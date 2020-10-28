"Go Hard, Go Early For Migrant Rights " Says Migrant Workers Association

"The voters have booted the racist New Zealand First party out of parliament. Winston is no longer an anchor on the government's progress. Now Labour and the Greens must Go Hard, Go Early for Migrant Rights.", says Anu Kaloti for the Migrant Workers Association

"Urgent migrant issues (exploitation, never ending displacement, adversely impacted by COVID-19 onshore and offshore) remain largely unattended.

"Let's gather to fight for our right to live in Aotearoa with dignity.

"Newly elected Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March, a migrant rights and anti-poverty activist, will be one of the speakers. Labour's new migrant MPs have also been contacted, but none have yet confirmed.

"Unite Union Co-President Tina Barnett, Rahman Bashir from For the People, Kennedy Maeakafa Fakanaanaaki Fualu from Pacific Media Network and Unite Union National Director Mike Treen will also be speaking.

"Anu Kaloti from Migrant Workers Association will be MC."

WHERE: One Union, 599 New North Road, Morningside

WHEN: 7:30pm this Thursday

© Scoop Media

