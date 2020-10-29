SAFE Says New Analysis Of Live Export Ships Shows There Is Still A High Risk To Animals

New analysis from The Guardian has found that live export ships are twice as likely to be lost at sea as cargo vessels.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Bianka Atlas said the growing evidence supports what SAFE has been saying for years.

"It is clear that the live export trade places the lives of animals and humans at an unacceptable risk," said Atlas

Livestock carrier Yangtze Fortune is expected to arrive at Napier Port on Wednesday 4 November. This is will be the first export of live animals since the sinking of Gulf Livestock 1 in September.

The Yangtze Fortune’s arrival next week is estimated and subject to change, but the animal rights organisation SAFE will be protesting regardless.

"It’s only been two months since we lost 5,867 cows and 2 of our own people in the Gulf Livestock 1 tragedy and now we have another ship leaving from that same Port," said Atlas.

"The reality is, all of these animals, who are exported for breeding purposes, will eventually be slaughtered in their destination country, potentially by methods outlawed in New Zealand."

"Ending live export should be at the top of Jacinda Ardern’s agenda when she forms her new cabinet."

SAFE is New Zealand’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're creating a future that ensures the rights of animals are respected. Our core work empowers society to make kinder choices for ourselves, animals and our planet.

- SAFE’s protest at Napier Port is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday 4 November, subject to the ship’s arrival. The event details of the protest can be found here.

- Images of cows in holding pens on the Gulf Livestock 1 on a voyage in 2019.

- Footage of a live export ship loading cows at PrimePort Timaru.

- The live export of cattle, sheep, goats and deer for slaughter was banned in 2003. However, it is still legal to export these animals for breeding purposes.

- Animals exported for breeding purposes and their young will still eventually be slaughtered, potentially by means too cruel to be legal in New Zealand.

- The Government has been reviewing the live-export trade since June 2019. Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has expressed his preference for a conditional ban on cattle exports.

© Scoop Media

