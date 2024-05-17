Update: Hillpark Fatal Fire

Police can now confirm that the fatal house fire in Hillpark on Monday is not being treated as suspicious.

Investigators are still awaiting final results before releasing the cause of the fire.

Police were called to the scene on Freshney Place at around 6.55am.

Despite efforts from first responders, two people received critical injuries, and sadly died at the scene.

A third person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are still working through formal identification procedures for the deceased and their deaths will now be referred to the Coroner.

