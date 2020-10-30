Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Council Votes For Māori Ward

Friday, 30 October 2020, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Kaipara District Council has voted to establish a new Māori ward to improve opportunities for Māori to contribute to local Government decision-making.

The Statistics NZ estimates the Māori electoral population in Kaipara to be 3,630 and the general electoral population is 20,760. In passing the vote, Elected Members spoke of the need for greater diversity around the Council table.

Antony Thompson, Snow Tane and Sharon Murray spoke at the meeting, representing the shared interests of Te Uri o Hau and Te Roroa.

Mr Thompson and Ms Murray asked Elected Members to consider the large economic contribution Māori bring to the Kaipara economy.

“Our social service is the largest in the north, our infrastructure is a prime industry and there are forestry, farming, fishing and other areas as well,” says Mr Thompson. “When you look at it from that point of view you do see the need to form a holistic relationship where Māori concerns and voices are heard and shared at the council’s decision-making table.”

The vote was moved by Karen Joyce-Paki, who represents the Dargaville ward, and who is the first Māori member of Council, now in her second term.

“I have mana but I don’t have a mandate, and that is a big issue for me when I am asked to speak on behalf of all the Māori in Kaipara. I was elected by Dargaville residents. I was not elected by Māori to speak on behalf of Māori,” says Ms Joyce-Paki. “We don’t have the luxury and the knowledge of that mandate at our table currently.”

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says this decision is about the democratic wellbeing of all the people in Kaipara District and how everyone can be best served.

“This key decision today is a foundation for the complete representation review that is ahead. I support and agree with the establishment of a Māori ward because I believe it is how we best get Kaipara District to rise strong and uphold the values of Kaipara Te Oranganui and its promise of abundant wellbeing,” says Mayor Smith.

The vote was passed by seven votes, with no votes against it and two Councillors abstaining. The decision was celebrated with a waiata from the public gallery, led by representatives of Kaipara iwi.

Next steps are for the Council to publish a Public Notice of the decision before 30 November. The public may petition the Council to hold a poll of electors. If the Council receives a petition from at least 5% of electors (approximately 790 signatures) by 21 February then the Council will poll all electors.

After a possible poll would be held, or if no poll is called, the Council will review the representation of the entire district. This will account for areas where the population has grown, and for those on the Māori electoral role and may result in a change in wards and their boundaries or the number of elected representatives for Kaipara District Council.

...

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On What Lessons The Greens Should Take From The Demise Of Winston Peters

Wondering about “if only" is one of those political games we all indulge in from time to time. For example: episode one of the latest season of The Good Fight TV series dropped us into a world where Hillary Clinton is the US President and Elizabeth Warren and Merrick Garland are Supreme Court justices, where rain forests are being saved and polar bears are coming back from extinction. Yet alarmingly, people keep on having these bad dreams about Donald Trump being the President... More>>

 


Referendum Preliminary Results: 'Yes' On End-Of-Life, 'No' On Recreational Cannabis

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.2% Yes 33.8% No 1.0% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,574,645 65.2% ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 