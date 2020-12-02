Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Union Calls On Parliament To Declare Debt Emergency

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 11:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on MPs to declare a “Debt Emergency” to recognise New Zealand's largest ever government deficit and $128 million in weekly borrowing.

Spokesman, Jordan Williams, said:“Regardless of the result of today’s ‘Climate Emergency’ vote, there is something equally as disruptive to our children and future generations: the national debt, which is growing by $128 million every week.”

“We encourage all MPs to visit the official government ‘Debt Clock’ at debtclock.nz and see the debt rise in real time. Every cent will need to be paid back by our kids, with interest.”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

