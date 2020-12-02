Union Calls On Parliament To Declare Debt Emergency

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on MPs to declare a “Debt Emergency” to recognise New Zealand's largest ever government deficit and $128 million in weekly borrowing.

Spokesman, Jordan Williams, said:“Regardless of the result of today’s ‘Climate Emergency’ vote, there is something equally as disruptive to our children and future generations: the national debt, which is growing by $128 million every week.”

“We encourage all MPs to visit the official government ‘Debt Clock’ at debtclock.nz and see the debt rise in real time. Every cent will need to be paid back by our kids, with interest.”

