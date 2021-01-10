Police Funding Delay By Govt - Utter Madness

There should be no delay for desperately needed funding for Police recruitment, says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“Funding is needed now more than ever, with the ballooning numbers joining gangs; up almost 15% last year, victims of violent crimes increasing, gun crime up, domestic violence incidents up, drug use increasing, and organised crime spiralling out of control.”

“It is utter madness that this government is not prioritising funding for police recruitment,” says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“Our Police officers are the thin blue line between those criminals and the rest of our law-abiding society. If they do not have the numbers to keep our community safe, enforce the law, and prevent crime, those damning crime statistics will just keep getting worse!”

“With the Police Association desperately screaming out for more Police numbers and prioritised budgeting for recruitment the government needs to start listening.”

“The safety of the community is being put at risk with these delays - that thin blue line is being more and more stretched and soon will reach breaking point,” says Mr Ball.

“Priority for this government needs to change from arbitrarily reducing the prison population, to ensuring funding and resources are given to those who’s duty it is to keep our community is safe.”

