Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ineffective Voluntary Code For Alcohol Advertising Must Be Scrapped

Friday, 19 February 2021, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Healthwatch

Alcohol harm reduction advocates are calling for an end to alcohol advertisers writing the rules around advertising. Strong statutory standards on alcohol advertising are being demanded following research published today in the New Zealand Medical Journal.

Dr Nicki Jackson, Executive Director of Alcohol Healthwatch, says "Responsibility for protecting our children and vulnerable people from harmful, ubiquitous alcohol advertising should not be delegated to alcohol advertisers. Regulatory standards are long overdue."

"The science is clear that voluntary codes do not work. Codes are deliberately vague, focus on content of individual ads, and do nothing to address the saturation of ads in our physical and digital environment. We’ve had over a decade of Government-commissioned reports calling for effective regulation of alcohol marketing. These ineffective voluntary codes must be scrapped to protect our children".

Published in the Journal today is Dr Jackson’s and colleague’s analysis of three years of complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority’s (ASA) voluntary Code for Advertising and Promotion of Alcohol (the Code), finding 24% of complaint assessments were upheld, while 40% were settled.

"Under a voluntary Code we are effectively condoning harm to occur until someone makes a complaint. And even if they do complain and are successful, by the time the ASA asks the advertiser to remove the ad the advertising cycle has usually finished. So the process is meaningless. New Zealanders deserve better", says Dr Jackson.

The study found that more than one-half (58%) of the complaints relates to advertisements on social and digital media while 30% related to traditional media like TV, print and billboard advertisements.

"The Code is more irrelevant than ever before, given the proliferation of ads in digital media that are uniquely targeted to individuals. We have no way of detecting compliance with the voluntary code. The Code does nothing to limit the number of ads we are exposed to. We need to take back control if we are serious about reducing alcohol harm", says Dr Jackson.

"The current system reflects a failure of the Crown’s responsibility to protect Maaori health", says David Ratuu, Tiamana Whakahaere o Kookiri Ki Taamakimakaurau Trust. "The ASA has failed and continues to fail to protect Maaori from the harms of alcohol advertising and sponsorship. Evidence is clear that Maaori rangatahi, tamariki and mokopuna are more exposed to harmful alcohol advertising than any other demographic and yet, they continue to persist with a failing system. The Standards and Code are biased, one-sided and racist", says Ratuu.

"It is long overdue that the Government take ownership of its Tiriti obligations, and implement the recommendations from the Law Commission report in 2010, the Ministerial Forum on Alcohol Advertising and Sponsorship in 2014 and the Mental Health Addictions inquiry in 2018 to actively protect our tamariki. The evidence is clear on what needs to be done", says Ratuu.

In 2019, community workers in Ōtautahi made an ASA complaint about Facebook posts by an alcohol-mixed energy drink popular among young men on limited incomes, such as students. The themes of the advertisements including binge drinking games, having a three-day blinder, and staying up all night.

"The complaints were upheld in terms of lacking social responsibility and encouraging heavy drinking, but the advertiser’s response was disingenuous at best, feigning ignorance regarding the drinking game", says Paul McMahon, a Senior Project Worker with Community Action on Youth And Drugs (CAYAD).

"The posts were removed but that advertiser has since carried on in the same manner, breaching the code with impunity and no fear of penalty. In fact, by transgressing boundaries that advertiser is being ‘on-brand’", says McMahon.

"We shouldn’t pretend that self-regulation and voluntary accords work; they have never, and will never, work. The current voluntary code does nothing to prevent brazen targeting of young people with sexualised messages that glamorise binge-drinking, as the outcome of our complaint shows. These companies will never change their behaviour without meaningful incentives to do so", McMahon says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alcohol Healthwatch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming Pfizer’s Vaccine, And Saying Goodbye To Afghanistan

Good news, meet bad news. Co-incidentally, on the same day that New Zealand delivers its first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to our frontline border security and managed isolation unit workers, the Pfizer company has (a) conceded that its vaccine loses two thirds of the antibody generating capacity needed to combat the virus when faced with the South African variant, and (b) announced that it is hard at work on developing a booster version of its Covid vaccine ASAP... More>>


 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 