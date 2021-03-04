Threats To Christchurch Mosques

The threats to use car bombs at the two mosques that were attacked on 15 March 2019 are especially cruel as we come up to the second anniversary of those attacks. It shows the need for a strong national security system, with clear leadership and direction working with communities.

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand thanks the person(s) who alerted Police to this threat, and also thanks the Police for taking quick action. There can be no tolerance for direct threats to people or buildings, whether these are made online or offline. We ask the public to be vigilant in reporting any such threats to authorities.

We pray that the Muslim community in New Zealand stays safe. We know this will be a difficult time for them even without such words containing direct hostility.

