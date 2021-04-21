ProCare Welcomes The Transformation Of The New Zealand Health System

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of independent general practices, welcomes the Government’s Health reforms acknowledging they have the potential to significantly transform the future of healthcare to achieve a less complicated and fairer system for New Zealanders.

ProCare Group CEO Bindi Norwell comments “As an organisation supporting the work of over 170 dedicated general practices teams across Tāmaki Makaurau we are committed to working with general practices and the health sector to help with the transformation journey and are excited about the opportunity the health reform presents to enhance healthcare services for people in their local community and improve population health and wellbeing.

“We fully support having a more people centred, accessible and integrated healthcare system which is efficient and fairer to greatly improve health outcomes, especially for our Māori and Pacific communities.

“We look forward to working with the Ministry, iwi and communities to help shape a new health system that puts people and whānau at the centre and delivers the best health outcomes.”

Ms Norwell says ProCare recognises that ensuring equity of access and health outcomes for Māori and Pacific people is crucial. “The creation of the Māori Health Authority is a significant step forward in ensuring that all planning and delivery of primary health care is underpinned by Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Ms Norwell says that the Government’s vision to create a model that sees multi-disciplinary teams in ‘localities’ to improve access to a range of health services will support better outcomes for people, particularly those who struggle to access healthcare.

“A future where a person can access a range of services via a single visit to their trusted health provider, is a practical solution to improving equity for people regardless of where they live.

“We have seen first-hand how a locality model may work with the recent integration of mental health and addictions specialists into general practice teams as part of Te Tumu Waiora model of care that ProCare is deeply involved with.”

The reform of the New Zealand health system has been at the forefront of ProCare’s strategic work over the past couple of years. With several new initiatives in place including a comprehensive population health strategy, ProCare looks forward to working alongside the Ministry and implementation team to assist with realising these health reforms.



