First Wai 262 Whānau Claimant Led Online Symposium Sets The Stage For National Engagement On The Flora And Fauna Claim

The July 19 online symposium is the first WAI 262 claimant whānau (Taumata Whakapūmau) led korero in the history of the WAI 262 Flora and Fauna Claim

It has been 30 years since the WAI 262 claim was lodged, and 10 years since the Crown’s response with the Ko Aotearoa Tēnei Report.

To signal the anniversary of these significant milestones for Māoridom and Aotearoa, the Taumata Whakapūmau (whānau claimants) and Iwi Leaders from Ngāti Kuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Koata will be hosting an online symposium as an opportunity to:

share the kōrero, vision and legacy of the original claimants - Te Ōhākī;

share the WAI 262 journey ahead - Ka Mua, Ka Muri;

invite technicians and practitioners (including Mātauranga and Tikanga Māori experts, Māori scientists, Universities, Academics, Museums, Legal professionals and researchers) to support and work with Te Taumata Whakapūmau and the legacy projects of WAI 262.

Speakers include – Moana Jackson, Sheridan Waitai, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Iwi Leads from Te Rarawa, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Koata, Maui Solomon, Dr Linda Tuhiwai-Smith, Kiri Toki, Lynell Huria, Karaitiana Taiuru, Hema Wihongi, Justice Heteraka and Te Warahi Hetaraka.

The speakers will present the story of the original claimants and maintaining the legacy 30 years on, taonga tuku iho: intergenerational work and the vision that belongs to all whānau, hapū and iwi, tikanga māori frameworks, tribal perspectives, the role of researchers in supporting the claim, intellectual property, international law, genomics and bioprospecting.

The online symposium is an opportunity to gain valuable insights to what has taken place as well as provide an opportunity for whānau, hapū and iwi to participate and learn about next steps including the national engagement across the regions.

To view the programme - https://bit.ly/wai262-2021

Registrations to attend online are essential:

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/wai-262-kia-whakapumau-online-digital-symposium-tickets-163149629935

