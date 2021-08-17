Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government should Reconsider MIQ Spots for SailGP

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: David Lynch

Wiggle Room for New Zealand Government to Reconsider MIQ Spots for SailGP in Christchurch

Momentus PR has prepared the following commentary, which is in response to yesterday’s announcement by the New Zealand government to decline MIQ facilities for the SailGP teams and staff to enter Christchurch ahead of the city hosting a major international sailing event in January 2022.

There is an expectation that Prime Minister Ardern will be open to reconsidering this decision, particularly given her previous willingness in supporting her government’s role in assisting an Australian children’s entertainment group resolve an MIQ difficulty earlier this year.

Prime Minister Ardern was only too happy to step in at the last minute and grant The Wiggles spots in managed isolation, ahead of their concerts across New Zealand earlier this year. This was after it emerged its crew struggled to get spaces in MIQ on time. However, MIQ facilities for the SailGP teams and staff to enter Christchurch ahead of the round in late January 2022 has been declined by the New Zealand government.

The inaugural Christchurch round of SailGP set for the end of January next year need to secure the 160-odd MIQ spots. The event was set to attract hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide, and it was anticipated that the economic benefit to Christchurch and New Zealand would've been in the millions.

It seems most odd that when One News sought comment from Prime Minister Ardern yesterday, she appaired some reluctant to comment on the government’s decision to deny MIQ spots for SailGP in Christchurch

In my professional opinion, Karl Budge, head of New Zealand Event and Commercial Director at SailGP and ChristchurchNZ, the Christchurch City Councils economic development and city profile agency, must not take the government’s decision lying down, and it would not be unreasonable for them to request a ‘please explain’ from the government.

There is nothing to lose with Karl Budge and his backers directly appealing to Prime Minister Ardern. By doing so, she might find “Wiggle Room” in providing MIQ space to allow the SailGP event to proceed next year, after all.

City leaders must support SailGP

Momentus PR is confident that if SailGP is able to enlist the support of the people of Canterbury, the city’s Mayor and Councillors, ChristchurchNZ, Hospitality New Zealand, the Christchurch Central City Business Association, and the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce, then common sense will prevail and this much needed event for our city, will proceed.

To assist, we are throwing our support behind Karl Budge and SailGP in launching a campaign today calling on city leaders to lobby the government for allowing this major international sailing event to proceed in January 2022, as originally planned.

 

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the authors David Lynch. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Momentus PR clients.)

