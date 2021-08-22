Covid-19: Local Election Impact

Today Thomas Morgan a candidate in the Central Ward by-election for the Hutt City Council has raised the issue of the impact on Covid-19 restrictions on the election in a formal request to the council’s election officer as below and with voting currently underway.

‘As outlined in the request to Mr Hodgins there is a very real impact on the election process and in my view that needs to be taken into account as the Prime Minister did in similar circumstances with the general election last year. The Covid restrictions are effectively creating a pause in the campaign and voting processes and addressing the matter would be advantageous.’ Said Mr. Morgan.

The election is currently being held at midday on September 10.

