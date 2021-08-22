Covid-19: Local Election Impact
Sunday, 22 August 2021, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Thomas Morgan
Today Thomas Morgan a candidate in the Central Ward
by-election for the Hutt City Council has raised the issue
of the impact on Covid-19 restrictions on the election in a
formal request to the council’s election officer as below
and with voting currently underway.
‘As outlined in
the request to Mr Hodgins there is a very real impact on the
election process and in my view that needs to be taken into
account as the Prime Minister did in similar circumstances
with the general election last year. The Covid restrictions
are effectively creating a pause in the campaign and voting
processes and addressing the matter would be
advantageous.’ Said Mr. Morgan.
The election is
currently being held at midday on September
10.
