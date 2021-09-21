Shaw's Scottish Odyssey Insults Stranded Expats And Taxpayers
Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 1:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the revelation that Climate Change
Minister James Shaw will bring 14 staff to Glasgow for
climate talks, and receive
a special MIQ allowance,
New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Jordan Williams
says:
“We held a naïve optimism that
extended disruption to international travel would have
taught our politicians how to live without indulgent
junkets. But James Shaw appears determined to make up for
lost air miles.”
“The Minister’s plan to burn
jet fuel and taxpayer money is offensive on multiple levels.
It’s a slap in the face to Kiwis queuing for limited MIQ
spaces. It undermines public health guidelines against
unnecessary travel. It’s a clear case of climate change
hypocrisy. And it’s an insult to taxpayers who have made
financial sacrifices during a pandemic, only to see the
public sector spending up large on flights, accommodation,
and restaurant bills.”
“The Greens often talk
about the need to show international leadership. Here’s an
opportunity to do just that. Cancel the flights and tell the
climate commissars that New Zealand will be calling in via
Zoom.”
