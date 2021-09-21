Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Shaw's Scottish Odyssey Insults Stranded Expats And Taxpayers

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 1:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the revelation that Climate Change Minister James Shaw will bring 14 staff to Glasgow for climate talks, and receive a special MIQ allowance, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says:

“We held a naïve optimism that extended disruption to international travel would have taught our politicians how to live without indulgent junkets. But James Shaw appears determined to make up for lost air miles.”

“The Minister’s plan to burn jet fuel and taxpayer money is offensive on multiple levels. It’s a slap in the face to Kiwis queuing for limited MIQ spaces. It undermines public health guidelines against unnecessary travel. It’s a clear case of climate change hypocrisy. And it’s an insult to taxpayers who have made financial sacrifices during a pandemic, only to see the public sector spending up large on flights, accommodation, and restaurant bills.”

“The Greens often talk about the need to show international leadership. Here’s an opportunity to do just that. Cancel the flights and tell the climate commissars that New Zealand will be calling in via Zoom.”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

