Shaw's Scottish Odyssey Insults Stranded Expats And Taxpayers

Responding to the revelation that Climate Change Minister James Shaw will bring 14 staff to Glasgow for climate talks, and receive a special MIQ allowance, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says:

“We held a naïve optimism that extended disruption to international travel would have taught our politicians how to live without indulgent junkets. But James Shaw appears determined to make up for lost air miles.”

“The Minister’s plan to burn jet fuel and taxpayer money is offensive on multiple levels. It’s a slap in the face to Kiwis queuing for limited MIQ spaces. It undermines public health guidelines against unnecessary travel. It’s a clear case of climate change hypocrisy. And it’s an insult to taxpayers who have made financial sacrifices during a pandemic, only to see the public sector spending up large on flights, accommodation, and restaurant bills.”

“The Greens often talk about the need to show international leadership. Here’s an opportunity to do just that. Cancel the flights and tell the climate commissars that New Zealand will be calling in via Zoom.”

