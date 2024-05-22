Fatal Crash, Wards Road, Kirwee

Police can confirm two people have died following a two vehicle crash on Wards Road, Kirwee yesterday afternoon, 21 May.

Police responded to the crash where two people were declared deceased at the scene around 1:20pm.

One person was transported to Christchurch Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road reopened yesterday, and Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience.

