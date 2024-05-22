Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
End Of The Line: Patrol Nabs Offender On Busway

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 8:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

No number of wheels were enough for one alleged scooter thief to evade Police patrols on the North Shore.

Patrols have been ongoing at major transport hubs, largely centred around the Northern Express network, in recent months.

Senior Sergeant CJ Miles, Youth and Communities Manager for Waitematā East Police, says Police staff had been monitoring CCTV at the Albany Bus Station on Monday morning.

“A man was seen acting suspiciously around bike racks after 11.30am, when he began attempting to steal an e-scooter secured there,” she says.

“His attempts were in vain as the owner had used a high-quality lock.”

Police alerted the Auckland Transport Operations Centre to the incident and they began to monitor the incident.

The male offender left the racks and was soon tracked by ATOC operators heading for a bus.

“Thanks to these operators, the offender was tracked getting off at Constellation Bus Station and our responding staff were updated,” Senior Sergeant Miles says.

Here, the offender tried his luck again and managed to cut the lock off another e-scooter secured at the station before riding away.

This time, Police called upon the assistance of the Joint Transport Operations Centre, who monitored the offender travelling along the Northern Busway.

“Our staff were soon on scene, pursuing the man on foot before he was successfully taken into custody on the busway,” Senior Sergeant Miles says.

The 39-year-old man appeared in the North Shore District Court yesterday on a theft charge, and will reappear early next month.

Senior Sergeant Miles says Police have been responding to a recent spike in incidents at some bus stations, including involving theft of valuable bikes and e-scooters.

“Police are providing increased visibility and taking the opportunity to engage with commuters.

“Our focus is to disrupt these opportunistic offenders and provide reassurance to the public while utilising the public transport network.”

Good locks are the key for commuters: Police are reminding the public to be aware valuable bikes and e-scooters are being targeted, both in the daytime and at night.

“In most instances victims are securing their bike or scooter, but unfortunately these are usually not the best type of chains or locks being used making it easy to cut,” Senior Sergeant Miles says.

“Like in the first incident at Albany yesterday, we encourage commuters to ensure they’re using a robust lock.

“The last thing anyone wants is to have their form of transport stolen.”

Top tips for commuters: - See something suspicious or offending taking place? Call 111 - Parking up? Make sure your vehicle is secured, valuables removed - Use a quality lock and chain for your bike or scooter - If you are a victim of theft, please contact Police on 105 to report it

