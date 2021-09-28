Auckland Council Cannot Let Local Ratepayers Subsidise Northland’s Water
Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance
The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling on
Auckland Council to firmly ‘opt-out’ of the
Government’s proposed “Three Waters” reforms that
would see Auckland ratepayers pay more to bring up to
standard Northland’s ailing water
infrastructure.
Jo Holmes, a spokesperson for
the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, said: “I can’t say
I ever thought I’d lead a campaign to, in effect, ‘save
Watercare’ – but the Government’s proposed Three Water
reforms is the worst of all worlds.”
“The new
Auckland-Northland water company would be even less
accountable to elected officials and ratepayers, and be
‘co-governed’ by board members representing Iwi
interests.”
“Aucklanders already get a raw deal
from local government. We pay more, get less, and under this
plan we’ll be forced to pay higher water rates to build
water pipes in Northland.”
“The Council’s
criticisms of the reform are welcome, but they need to show
the Government they’re serious by formally confirming
their intention to opt-out of the reforms, like
Christchurch City Council has done.”
“We are
encouraging our supporters, and all Auckland ratepayers, to
speak up now before it is too late. Use the tool to email
Auckland’s Councillors and tell them to ‘opt out’ at
www.ThreeWatersSubmission.nz”
