Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tāmaki Makaurau Regional Skills Leadership Group Applauds Immigration Changes

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Tamaki Makaurau Regional Skills Leadership Group

The changes to immigration settings announced by Government this morning have been applauded by the Tāmaki Makaurau Regional Skills Leadership Group say its co-chairs Awerangi Tamihere and Robert Reid.

The announcement gives the 165,000 migrant workers currently in Aotearoa NZ a pathway to residence.

Regional Skills Leadership Groups (RSLG) have been established by the Government in 15 regions of the country to advise Ministers and Officials on employment, vocational education and labour market issues at a regional level.

“Since our interim group was established last year, the Tāmaki Makaurau RSLG has been concerned with the status of migrant workers living in Aotearoa NZ, due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Awerangi Tamihere.

“We are aware from migrant workers and employers alike that the migrant worker skills are still in high demand and the exiting of such workers from the country on the expiration of their visas would lead to further major skill shortages,” says Robert Reid

“As part of its mandate, the interim RSLG has made repeated representation to Ministers and Immigration officials to allow those migrant workers in the country to be granted permanent residence and, when conditions allow, their families to be able to join them.

“We have also pointed out the predicament of migrant workers who had lost their job in the pandemic and were prevented from obtaining another job due to visa restrictions. Our concerns in that area led to some temporary changes in Work and Income benefit eligibility,” Robert Reid says

“I am very pleased to see these changes made today,” says Mandeep Bela, a migrant worker representative on the RSLG.

“There is still more to do, but these changes combined with the almost completion of the Former Refugees, Recent Migrants, and Ethnic Communities Employment Action Plan , finally provides a basis of certainty for many migrant workers who have lacked this certainty for so long. We hope that these changes will help eliminate the exploitation of migrant workers by reducing power imbalances created through precarious visa status. Overall, this is a step in the right direction for migrants, employers and the economy” Mandeep Bela says.

The RSLGs primary purpose is to identify and support better ways to meet future skills and workforce needs in the region through co-ordination and workforce planning. However there are some industry sectors like health, education and construction where skill needs are so great, and training for these skills takes many years that migrant workers will be required to fill these gaps.

“The Tāmaki Makaurau RSLG is currently developing a Regional Workforce Plan to identify current and future skill needs, identify local populations that can be trained for these needs and ensure that vocational education in the region is aligned to producing the skills required,” concludes Robert Reid.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato


18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>



 
 


Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 