Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Paul Henry To Address New Zealanders At ACT Rally

Friday, 24 May 2024, 4:14 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT is pleased to announce the guest speaker for the Party's annual rally on 9 June in Auckland.

"This year we’re thrilled to be hearing from someone I don’t think we hear from nearly enough," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Veteran TV and radio presenter Paul Henry is a perfect storm of infectious wit, biting intelligence, and passion for the country.

"Paul will be sharing his hope for this country even as 52,500 citizens left in the last year. He will also talk about the challenge of inevitable change and what he sees looming as the biggest disruption to our way of life yet."

Paul Henry says:

“Quite frankly I’m fed up with what I see as a pervasive vale of squabbling and dissatisfaction in New Zealand. Change is coming and it won't wait in the wings for us to sort our shit out, before it really challenges us.

"After years of mismanagement our country and its people are ill-equipped to hold on to our standard of living into the immediate future. We need Change Makers now, to inspire us and drive us forward.

"There are opportunities that a divided and pessimistic little country will not be able to take advantage of. Where’s our enthusiasm for the future? Where’s that pioneering spirit we were once so proud of, now largely swapped for whingeing? We need to be growing the pie together, rather than constantly measuring our slice. We need to get our acts together, now.”

ACT's 2024 rally, Change Makers, will take place at Auckland's Viaduct Events Centre at 12:30pm on 9 June. New Zealanders can buy tickets here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 