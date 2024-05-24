Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Climate Change Commission Chair To Retire

Friday, 24 May 2024, 4:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simon Watts
Minister of Climate Change

The Climate Change Commission Chair, Dr Rod Carr, has confirmed his plans to retire at the end of his term later this year, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says.

“Prior to the election, Dr Carr advised me he would be retiring when his term concluded. Dr Rod Carr has led the Climate Change Commission since its inception, and I want to acknowledge his service as Chair.

The Climate Change Commission is an independent crown entity that delivers advice to the Minister of Climate Change.

Commissioners Catherine Leining and Professor James Renwick will also leave the Commission this year at the conclusion of their terms, which have been extended until appointments are made.

“I want to acknowledge Dr Carr for his work in setting up the Climate Change Commission, and recognise Ms Leining and Professor James Renwick for their service,” Mr Watts says.

As per the Climate Change Response Act, the Commission’s nominating committee will soon begin a public recruitment process to find new candidates for the three vacating roles and provide appointment recommendations to the Minister.

For this year’s recruitment process, Dr Carr stepped down from his role of the Chair of the nominating committee and has been replaced by Dame Therese Walsh. Dr Carr will continue to serve on the committee as a member until his term ends.

