Inaugural Board Of Integrity Sport & Recreation Commission Announced

Nine highly respected experts have been appointed to the inaugural board of the new Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission, Sport & Recreation Minister Chris Bishop says.

“The Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission is a new independent Crown entity which was established under the Integrity Sport and Recreation Act last year, and which will officially commence on 1 July this year,” Mr Bishop says.

“The purpose of the new Commission is to enhance integrity in sport and recreation to increase the safety and wellbeing of participants and preserve the fairness of competition. The Commission will also take on the responsibility for giving effect to the World Anti-Doping Code in New Zealand, with existing agency Drug Free Sport New Zealand being folded into the new Commission.”

The appointees to the new Commission’s board are:

Don Mackinnon (Chair)

Tim Castle

Traci Houpapa

Adine Wilson

Lyndon Bray

Bobbi-Jo Clark-Heu

Rebecca McDonald

Keven Mealamu

Lesley Nicol

“I am confident that the inaugural board’s collective experience, knowledge and mana will ensure the Commission provides the best supports and protections for Kiwis who take part in recreation and sport at any level in New Zealand, from preschool swimming lessons to wearing the fern on the international stage.

“Kiwis believe strongly that sporting competition should be fair and clean. New Zealand is rightly held in high regard internationally for our principled and ethical stance on competition that is free of performance-enhancing drugs, and I’m sure with the new Commission established it will continue to be.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

