Inflation Shows Desperate Need For Tax Bracket Adjustment
Monday, 18 October 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the revelation of 4.9% inflation for the
last year, Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan
Williams says:
“Skyrocketing prices are an
indictment on the Government’s print, borrow, and spend
economic strategy. In general, Government spending is more
inflationary than leaving money in taxpayers’ pockets, and
Grant Robertson needs to shoulder some of the blame for
today’s numbers.”
“The need to adjust income tax
brackets has now become desperate. Inflation pushes our
wages up into higher tax brackets even when we’re no
better off in real terms. Grant Robertson might be pleased
to get his hands on all this inflation-driven tax revenue,
but during a pandemic this tax grab is
unconscionable.”
© Scoop Media
