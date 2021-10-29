Rolling Toward A Non-disabling Society
Friday, 29 October 2021, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association
PSA Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi welcomes the creation
of the Ministry for Disabled People. The union represents
over 9000 care and support workers who work closely to
support disabled people".
PSA assistant secretary
Melissa Woolley says, "The catch cry of the disabled
community - nothing about us, without us - has borne fruit
today, with the announcement of the development of a
Ministry governed by disabled people and
whānau-led.
It is the result of good engagement with
the disabled community and the workers who support them, and
a recognition of disabled people’s rights. The PSA
supports the Enabling Good Lives principles.
To
support lasting change, substantial investment into the
disability sector is crucial. It is a sector that has always
been massively underfunded. High quality, flexible services
can only be provided if funding is robust and
sustainable.
To create a genuinely transformed
disability system for Aotearoa NZ, the current and future
workforce should participate in the design of services, to
ensure delivery of high-quality services that enable good
lives for disabled people, workers and communities," Woolley
says.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist
Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>
Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening
The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>