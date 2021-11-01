Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Are Kiwis Interested In COP26?

Monday, 1 November 2021, 9:11 am
Press Release: New Conservative

New Conservative is interested to note the results of the recent survey of New Zealand businesses and individuals conducted by Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (EECA) and reported in the NZ Herald on 21 Oct 2021.

  • 43% of businesses believe the country is too small to have any major impact on global emissions. (A sentiment which is backed up by the country's total greenhouse gas emissions, comprising just 0.17% of the global total).
  • Just 20% of businesses feel under any pressure from customers and suppliers to do anything about climate change.
  • 20% of individuals are climate change deniers.
  • 60% of individuals don’t believe we can do anything more to help cut emissions.
  • 41% of our emissions come from energy, and transport makes up 48% of that.

Clearly the appetite in NZ for trying to make some difference to global climate at a huge expense is just not there. Maybe that is because underneath the sense of obligation to have to do something because of the propaganda we are bombarded with daily, there is the real belief that human influence on climate is minimal, if anything at all.

With the impending COP26 (the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties) in Glasgow this week, with 30,000 delegates flying in from all around the world courtesy of fossil fuels, we ask again, “Can we really make a difference?”

Globally over 95% of G20 nations rely on energy created using fossil fuels. It is cheap and reliable. Wind and solar generation is expensive, intermittent, enormously expensive to store, and is simply incapable of meeting global demands for electricity.

Stuff reported on July 12 that from Jan – Mar this year 10% of our electricity came from burning coal (imported coal at that). Moving to electric powered vehicles will demand more fossil fuels to be burned, even in New Zealand where we are already burning coal rather than petrol to run electric vehicles.

What have the climate modellers and prophets got right in relation to Climate Change?

Modelling of changing temperatures because of greenhouse gas emissions relating to the past 20-30 years have all proven to be highly exaggerated compared with observed data over the same period. Observed real data almost completely matches modelling done with no greenhouse gas emissions. Wrong.

The danger of sea levels rising has been in the news for 40 plus years. In 1980 predictions were made that by the year 2000 the Maldives would be underwater due to rising sea levels. The reality? Sea levels are rising just 1.8mm a year. We have all noticed that haven’t we? The Maldives continue to be a popular holiday destination. Wrong.

Increasing CO2 in the atmosphere (currently 0.04% of the atmosphere) is claimed to cause increased global temperatures. “Which causes which?” is the real question. Frozen earth releases no carbon, but warm earth does release carbon. CO2 levels were rising as global temperatures were dropping even during the 20th century. Since 2014 the average global temperature has risen just 0.07 degrees celsius while CO2 levels continue to increase. Wrong.

The ice at the poles we are told is melting. However, the Arctic Ice extent is currently higher than it has been for ten of the last fourteen years, and the Antarctic has just broken a record for maximum sea ice extent. Wrong.

What is happening? The planet is generally greener because of rising CO2. Beach house prices are rising far more than the sea level. El Ninos (which, thankfully, even climate scientists are not yet blaming humans for creating) are a greater cause for rising temperatures than anything else. Hysterical reporting on natural disasters carries the message that due to climate change things are getting worse, but in fact they are not.

The sun faithfully rises and sets daily. The rain falls where it wills as usual. The breeze ensures we have fresh air to breathe every day. The seasons come and go as normal. We can all expect a similar predictability in the propaganda we will be flooded with following the COP26 in Glasgow.

New Conservative knows we need to care for our environment, and we don’t need to be driven by fear of fake disaster to achieve that. Caring for our environment by focusing on solutions for our pollution will serve us all well, using just a portion of the $1.4 – 3billion/yr we would not be wasting on the Paris Agreement.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype


Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>

Ministry of Health: New COVID-19 Drug Saves Lives And Cuts Time In Hospital


New Zealand has secured access to an important new COVID-19 drug that can save lives and cut time in hospital, Health Minister Andrew Little said today. “Earlier this month, we were one of the first countries to buy molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug showing promising potential at stopping people with mild-to-medium symptoms of COVID-19 needing to go to hospital,” Andrew Little said... More>>





 
 


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>

Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 