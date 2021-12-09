Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Smokefree Plan Is A Bonanza For Organised Crime

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Organised crime groups will be salivating at news of the Government’s Smokefree 2025 plan, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union. The plan will slash nicotine content in legal cigarettes to “very low” levels and ban sales to New Zealanders born after 2008 if legislation passes next year.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Smokers already pay far more in taxes than what they cost the health system, but instead of thanking them, the Government wants to make them miserable and force them into the arms of the illicit market.”

“It’s the smoke that kills people, not the nicotine. Cutting back on nicotine strength will see smokers huffing down more cigarettes, harder and faster. That is of course assuming they don’t simply switch to untaxed black market durries, which will be unaffected by these rules.”

“The black market is lying in wait to supply cheap full-strength smuggled or homegrown cigarettes to smokers denied access to their usual nicotine fix under this policy. Already, one in ten cigarettes smoked in New Zealand are sourced from the black market.”

“This Government is already under fire for being soft on crime. This mad policy will be another bonanza for organised criminal groups, providing an enormous new revenue stream that will increase the influence of violent gangs.”

“The proposal to ban New Zealanders born after 2008 from buying legal smokes will see gangs going out of their way to target young people for cigarette sales. Once those transactions are normalised, what’s to stop criminal durry dealers from offering those kids harder stuff? The Government may have just turned tobacco into the new gateway drug.”

“This plan ignores the evidence of what’s already working: smokers are switching to vaping, a far less harmful alternative. This progress is happening faster than ever, even as the Government abandons annual tax hikes, with smoking rates among young adults now comfortably below the five percent ‘smokefree’ threshold. There is no need for dangerous, nasty, experimental policies that will make smokers miserable and criminals rich.”

The Taxpayers’ Union’s submission on the Smokefree 2025 action plan can be read here.
 

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>

CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 