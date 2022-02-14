Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maori Authority Chair Responds To Brian Tamaki And Calls On Maori Protestors To Return To The Marae

Monday, 14 February 2022, 9:54 am
Press Release: National Maori Authority

The Chair of the National Maori Authority, Matthew Tukaki, has asked Maori in the crowd to return home and that they run the risk of their Kaupapa being hijacked by the Alt right wing groups amongst them. Tukaki, who has been scathing in his views of the core group of the so called Freedom Coalition also responded to comments made by Bishop Brian Tamaki on Tukaki’s Facebook page over the weekend:

“There are whanau down at the protest who have a diverse range of Kaupapa they want to shine a light on from the taking of their Tupuna’s lands through to the state of the mental health system, from the education system to housing. There are some down there with long standing criticism of the way they have been treated by authorities. I get all that and if you want that Kaupapa to be heard then standing in mud sodden grounds at the National Parliament is not that place. If you want to korero then take your Kaupapa back to the Marae” Tukaki said

“What some whanau are not getting is that the other groups down there don’t care about the raising of the Tino Rangatiratanga flag nor do they know or care of its meaning. They don’t care about Maori issues or Kaupapa and many down there have openly been in Opposition to Maori rights and interests including farming groups. When you stand next to, as a Maori, symbols that have oppressed and murdered people of colour over the last several centuries such as the Maori flag flying next to a Confederate flag or near where someone spray painted the Swastika on a statue – need I remind whanau what those two symbols did? Enslaved and murdered people of colour” Tukaki said

“Maori symbols, including the Haka and our flags are being appropriated for spin on social media accounts by the Al right wing who are down there every day using our people as click bait so they can increase their presence. If you think they care about Maori then you are wrong.”

Tukaki also addressed Brian Tamaki’s comments on Tukaki Facebook account on Saturday that alluded to the boosters being a sham and there needed to be an immediate overhaul of the political system in New Zealand.

“First of all this is a democracy and Brian Tamaki has a right to have his say – but he also has a responsibility to stop inflaming a situation that everyone knows full well will end up with a result in the months to come. The mandates will inevitably go, the borders are already flagged as re-opening this year – but for the time being everyone is trying to keep infection numbers down. If Brian wants to prosecute his case at the ballot box then there is an election next year. If you have the support across this so called Freedom Coalition then state your case and run for election like everyone else in 2023. Until then – we all have a job to do and that is to keep this spread of COVID19 supressed to the point where are whole country is not completely overwhelmed by it” Tukaki said

“At the end of the day you have had your say and you have been heard – if you want to prosecute your Kaupapa return to your Marae and kanohi ki te kanohi as Maori have done for generations. Lets talk about the Kaupapa and find ways and means of solving the same problems that other Maori face as well – health, education, housing, cost of living. Its time to return to your whares.” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from National Maori Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 