Govt Assistance To Hospo And Accommodation Might Not Be Enough

Monday, 21 February 2022, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality NZ is hopeful, but doubtful, that the Government’s financial package announced today will be enough to stave off closure for most venues and accommodation providers.

There are 21,000 hospitality venues in New Zealand, most down more than 40% on revenue, and half told a survey last week that they won’t survive longer than three months.

The sector’s representative group estimates that the average combined pay out for the six weeks will be about $21,000 – equal only to average premises lease for the period and nothing else.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White says that compared with the scale of the losses, the amount of money available is concerning.

“Right now, I have to say it looks like it will not be enough. Many will now close, or at best hibernate. Either way, it means job losses.

“The sector has compounded losses for two years and patronage been very low since the last lockdown.

“Many have exhausted all sources of private funds. Today they have certainty about the Government’s contribution. They can make their calculations and decide whether to continue,” Julie White says.

She welcomes the Government’s acknowledgement that the financial cost of the health response has been borne heavily by the hospitality sector.

“The package reflects a deep downturn under the Red settings, which have discouraged New Zealanders from travelling and going out.”

She warns that eligibility criteria might hide significant issues: the package requires a 40% revenue drop in Phase 2 compared to any week since 1 January, but revenue for many businesses was already extraordinarily low during January.

“Some businesses never experienced a significant upturn in revenue after Lockdown last year. Northland was in Red for a long time, and never got a chance to recover before the whole nation went into the Red setting. The public reacted very quickly to Omicron.

The Government has said it is continuously reviewing the economic impact of the health response, so Hospitality NZ says it plans to advocate for a second instalment next month.

Gordon Campbell: On The Ottawa Precedent For Police Action


First contain, then clear. This morning’s belated “traffic management operation” by the Police is clearly a containment exercise meant to create boundaries beyond which the protest will not be allowed to expand. Once established, that perimeter can (at some future date) begin to be tightened inwards. Clearly, this strategy carries risks of confrontation - but standing back and allowing further expansion into other streets and locations wasn’t an option, either. As yet though, the Police are not carrying out the kind of wholesale clearance of the protest that has been occurring in recent days in Ottawa, Canada...
Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

Greens: Greens Call For Further Benefit Lift As Part Of COVID-19 Response
Ending poverty should be part of our public health response, says the Greens today in support of a report from Child Poverty Action Group. “Food banks are not the answer for families struggling to make ends meet... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


