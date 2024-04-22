Justice Minister To Attend Human Rights Council

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith is today travelling to Europe where he’ll update the United Nations Human Rights Council on the Government’s work to restore law and order.

“Attending the Universal Periodic Review in Geneva provides us with an opportunity to present New Zealand’s human rights progress, priorities, and challenges, while responding to issues and topics raised by others,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“Our Government is committed to restoring law and order and I’ll be updating the UN on our plan to significantly reduce the number of youth offenders and victims of violent crime.

“It’s important we demonstrate our commitment to human rights, and accept scrutiny of our progress. The working group will review New Zealand’s human rights record following the submission of the review in March.

“We’ll receive a full list of recommendations made by member states, which we’ll formally respond to in August.”

Mr Goldsmith will also attend Anzac Day commemorations in London.

“I will attend the Dawn Service in London where I’ll pay my respects to fallen New Zealand soldiers,” he says.

“It’s important we never forget their sacrifices and recognise those that paid the ultimate price for peace.”

The delegation includes New Zealand’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Nathan Glassey, and the Secretary for Justice, Andrew Kibblewhite.

This is the fourth time New Zealand has taken part in the United Nations Human Rights Council, last appearing in 2019.

