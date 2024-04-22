Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Justice Minister To Attend Human Rights Council

Monday, 22 April 2024, 4:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister of Justice

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith is today travelling to Europe where he’ll update the United Nations Human Rights Council on the Government’s work to restore law and order.

“Attending the Universal Periodic Review in Geneva provides us with an opportunity to present New Zealand’s human rights progress, priorities, and challenges, while responding to issues and topics raised by others,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“Our Government is committed to restoring law and order and I’ll be updating the UN on our plan to significantly reduce the number of youth offenders and victims of violent crime.

“It’s important we demonstrate our commitment to human rights, and accept scrutiny of our progress. The working group will review New Zealand’s human rights record following the submission of the review in March.

“We’ll receive a full list of recommendations made by member states, which we’ll formally respond to in August.”

Mr Goldsmith will also attend Anzac Day commemorations in London.

“I will attend the Dawn Service in London where I’ll pay my respects to fallen New Zealand soldiers,” he says.

“It’s important we never forget their sacrifices and recognise those that paid the ultimate price for peace.”

The delegation includes New Zealand’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Nathan Glassey, and the Secretary for Justice, Andrew Kibblewhite.

This is the fourth time New Zealand has taken part in the United Nations Human Rights Council, last appearing in 2019.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 