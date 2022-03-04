SEEK NZ Employment Dashboard For February
Friday, 4 March 2022, 10:19 am
Press Release: SEEK
SEEK NZ Employment Dashboard for February - a snapshot of
the headline numbers to provide you with a quick view of the
local labour market.
We share the Dashboard numbers in
the first week of each month, this will be followed by the
full SEEK Employment Report next week, with additional
commentary and insights.
Rob
Clark, Country Manager for SEEK NZ says: “After a
record-breaking month in January, job ads across New Zealand
remained steady with no change in February. As the high
demand for candidates continues, the number of applications
per job ad declined by 8.6%
month-on-month.
“Job ads in Canterbury rose 2%,
in Wellington by 1% and in Waikato by 2%, but declined in
both Auckland and Bay of Plenty by 3%
respectively.
“Information & Communications
Technology roles were the most in demand on site, rising 4%
in February, followed by Manufacturing, Transport &
Logistics roles which rose 7%.”
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2203/SEEK_Employment_Dashboard_NZ__FEB22.pdf
