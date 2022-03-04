SEEK NZ Employment Dashboard For February

SEEK NZ Employment Dashboard for February - a snapshot of the headline numbers to provide you with a quick view of the local labour market.

We share the Dashboard numbers in the first week of each month, this will be followed by the full SEEK Employment Report next week, with additional commentary and insights.



Rob Clark, Country Manager for SEEK NZ says: “After a record-breaking month in January, job ads across New Zealand remained steady with no change in February. As the high demand for candidates continues, the number of applications per job ad declined by 8.6% month-on-month.



“Job ads in Canterbury rose 2%, in Wellington by 1% and in Waikato by 2%, but declined in both Auckland and Bay of Plenty by 3% respectively.

“Information & Communications Technology roles were the most in demand on site, rising 4% in February, followed by Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics roles which rose 7%.”

