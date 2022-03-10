Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mayors United In Disappointment Over Three Waters Working Group

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Three South Canterbury Mayors are united in their disappointment with the outcome of the Government’s Three Waters Working Group.

The mayors of Timaru, Waimate and Mackenzie districts have been part of a nationwide campaign to get the Government to stop and rethink the Three Waters reform it is currently imposing on communities.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said that the working group did nothing to allay the bigger questions over property rights being undermined by the proposal.

“The tinkering over the ownership structure that the working group has proposed does nothing to make us more comfortable about the proposal,” said Bowen.

“Again they have delivered a Clayton’s ownership model where you have a share, but little influence over your assets, and then adds another layer of bureaucracy diluting community voice even further.

“It’s not ownership as we understand it and underlines the importance of the high court proceedings we’re undertaking.

“Through Communities 4 Local Democracy we’ve tabled a common sense and community oriented solution that would meet the government requirements, but would also enjoy broad support, something which the Government doesn’t have.”

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley, said: "We are disappointed in the report to be presented to the Minister with what appears to be only some minor changes, at best.

"It's really just tinkering around the edges and does not in any way solve or clarify the major issues around ownership, representation and local voice."

Mackenzie District Mayor Graham Smith expressed his disappointment that the three waters working party findings and recommendations to Government failed to address some of the fundamental concerns for the Mackenzie District.

“Ownership of infrastructure belongs to our community and it needs to have a voice,” said Smith.

“Mackenzie should not be paying for larger councils’ problems; rural concerns aren’t addressed and the governance structures remain overly complex.

“We remain focussed on achieving the best outcomes for our communities and hope the government will engage in further discussion to understand and resolve our concerns.”

Timaru, Waimate and Mackenzie District Councils are among the 31 members of Communities 4 Local Democracy He hapori mō te Manapori. The group is is the local government action group campaigning for better reform for three waters.

For more information about its proposals visit www.communities4localdemocracy.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>



Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 