Maori Authority Welcomes The Governments Response Into The Grocery Sector – Tukaki Says This Is A Win For The Nation

One of the leading proponents of the push for supermarket reforms and a breaking of the duopoly of the large supermarket chains, Matthew Tukaki, Chair of the National Maori Authority has welcomed the Governments announcement today to go further when it comes to reform and the establishment of a code conduct. The announcement comes off the back of the Government introducing legislation dealing with leasing, land banking and covenants:

“The changes announced today have been a long time coming and to be frank about it we needed to break the backbone of the supermarket industry that has profited for a long time now and the detriment to suppliers, producers and consumers. Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021 according to Stats NZ and according to Consumer New Zealand the supermarkets are making in excess of $1 million in profits per day – in the year ended to March that is more than $360 million. No one can tell me the fat in those profits has had an adverse impact on suppliers, producers and consumers.” Tukaki said

“I acknowledge that food prices are going up for a variety of reasons but those reasons still do not justify the amount of profit coming into the sector and tempered with the fact that the behaviour in terms of land banking has been an absolute disgrace. Good on the Government for rejecting the Commerce Commissions delayed timeframe and that feeds into the changes that are coming sooner rather than later when it comes to opening up the market for more competition – the industry regulator is great news as is the mandatory code of conduct and compulsory unit pricing on groceries – this is a lot of what we have ben calling for and I am pleased to see the announcement out there” Tukaki said

“There is of course more work to be done – but I am very pleased that these steps have been taken – I have been ardent in my view that the duopoly be busted and this is a the clearest signal yet! Tukaki said

