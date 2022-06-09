Ethical Leadership: How It Contributes Towards Attaining The UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The United Nations Association of New Zealand (UNA NZ) Te Roopu Whakakotahi Whenuao Aotearoa is delighted to present our event on Thursday 16th June 2022 about ethical leadership and how it contributes toward attaining the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs).

“It is an important time to acknowledge how significant ethical leadership is globally. Recent events, the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an instance, is an immoral outrage that has no justification in the ethics of war. However, even in the hell of this war, distinctions about moral reasoning can be made. By making such distinctions, we can make clearer the moral responsibility for the conflict and vouch for the thin but powerful reed of hope that comes from the capacity to make moral judgments in the face of relentless violence. Such events obviously show the importance of ethical leadership, in general. Additionally, ethical leadership is affecting the achievement of the UN's sustainable development goals in particular”, said UNA NZ Special Officer for Humanitarian Affairs Abeer Youssef.

The event will be held in Rutherford House, seminar room RHMZ06 from 5.30 pm - 7.00 pm. This event we look forward to learning about ethical leadership and its applications from our distinguished speakers, Professor Karin Lasthuizen and James Bushell. A rich discussion will be followed on their latest book “HUMANGOOD”.

