ACT Claims 10 Per Cent In Tauranga
Sunday, 19 June 2022, 5:39 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party keeps going from strength to strength
with our Tauranga candidate taking 10 per cent of the vote
in the Tauranga by-election,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“Cameron has been an outstanding candidate.
This result shows real change is coming to New Zealand
it’s started tonight in Tauranga.
“ACT has the
talent and the ideas to run a great campaign.
“Our
policies address New Zealanders concerns, like the cost of
living, crime and the loss of our democracy."
“ACT
sends our congratulation to National’s Sam Uffindell,"
says Cameron Luxton.
"But most of all I would like to
thank the people of Tauranga for their support. It's been
great getting out and listening to your concerns and coming
up with ideas to address them.
"I will be back at the
next election and will keep working with ACT to address the
concerns of this region.
“This result leaves us very
hopeful for the future of New Zealand and that real change
is coming," says Mr
Seymour.
