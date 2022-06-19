ACT Claims 10 Per Cent In Tauranga

“The ACT Party keeps going from strength to strength with our Tauranga candidate taking 10 per cent of the vote in the Tauranga by-election,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Cameron has been an outstanding candidate. This result shows real change is coming to New Zealand it’s started tonight in Tauranga.

“ACT has the talent and the ideas to run a great campaign.

“Our policies address New Zealanders concerns, like the cost of living, crime and the loss of our democracy."

“ACT sends our congratulation to National’s Sam Uffindell," says Cameron Luxton.

"But most of all I would like to thank the people of Tauranga for their support. It's been great getting out and listening to your concerns and coming up with ideas to address them.

"I will be back at the next election and will keep working with ACT to address the concerns of this region.

“This result leaves us very hopeful for the future of New Zealand and that real change is coming," says Mr Seymour.

