Response To The Auditor-General's Recommendations About Processes To Protect Marine Environments
Thursday, 18 August 2022, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
In 2019, our report Using
different processes to protect marine environments
examined how effective two processes were in developing
marine reserve proposals in New Zealand, with a specific
focus on the processes’ implementation guidelines,
inclusiveness, quality of available information, and
transparency. Our report contained two recommendations about
improving marine protection planning processes.
We
asked the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai and the
Ministry for Primary Industries Manatū Ahu Matua for an
update on their response our recommendations. We requested
an update because we want to provide public transparency on
progress with addressing our recommendations.
You can
read their responses on
our website.
