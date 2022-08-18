Response To The Auditor-General's Recommendations About Processes To Protect Marine Environments

In 2019, our report Using different processes to protect marine environments examined how effective two processes were in developing marine reserve proposals in New Zealand, with a specific focus on the processes’ implementation guidelines, inclusiveness, quality of available information, and transparency. Our report contained two recommendations about improving marine protection planning processes.

We asked the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai and the Ministry for Primary Industries Manatū Ahu Matua for an update on their response our recommendations. We requested an update because we want to provide public transparency on progress with addressing our recommendations.

You can read their responses on our website.

