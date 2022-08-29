Auditor-General's Letters On The Cost Of Living Payment

We have written to the Commissioner of Inland Revenue and Nicola Willis MP about matters relating to the Cost of Living Payment (COLP).

After the first payment was made on 1 August 2022, we became aware of reports that payments had been made to people who did not meet the eligibility criteria. Ms Willis also wrote to us raising concerns, including whether payments made to people who do not meet the criteria are outside the scope of the appropriation.

The payments made to ineligible people do not constitute unappropriated expenditure. However, in our view, good stewardship of public money required greater care when designing and implementing the COLP – ensuring that the criteria were clear and that the data used was adequate. We have concerns about these matters.

We have published both letters on our website.

© Scoop Media

