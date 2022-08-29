Auditor-General's Letters On The Cost Of Living Payment
Monday, 29 August 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
We have written to the Commissioner of Inland Revenue and
Nicola Willis MP about matters relating to the Cost of
Living Payment (COLP).
After the first payment was
made on 1 August 2022, we became aware of reports that
payments had been made to people who did not meet the
eligibility criteria. Ms Willis also wrote to us raising
concerns, including whether payments made to people who do
not meet the criteria are outside the scope of the
appropriation.
The payments made to ineligible people
do not constitute unappropriated expenditure. However, in
our view, good stewardship of public money required greater
care when designing and implementing the COLP – ensuring
that the criteria were clear and that the data used was
adequate. We have concerns about these matters.
We
have published both letters on our
website.
