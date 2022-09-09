New Zealand First: Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II
Friday, 9 September 2022, 6:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
It is with deep sadness that we hear of the passing of
Her Majesty Queen Elizibeth II.
We join with other
nations around the world paying tribute to the Queen for her
many years of extraordinary service.
Respect for the
British monarchy owes so much to the Queen for her tireless
service, dignity, diligence, and
grace.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more