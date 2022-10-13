Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

WasteMINZ Urges Action On Waste-to-energy Facilities

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 11:52 am
Press Release: WasteMINZ

WasteMINZ’s Behaviour Change Sector Group is urging central government to take decisive action on the issue of Waste to Energy (WtE) by declaring a moratorium on any WtE proposal that aims to process municipal waste until key concerns are addressed.
 

WtE facilities burn household rubbish as a fuel to produce energy. Behaviour Change Sector Group member Ingrid Cronin-Knight said approximately five waste-to-energy (WtE) incinerators have been proposed in small New Zealand communities to take municipal waste.

The sector group has developed a position statement which outlines its concerns about WtE facilities. The statement supports the work that has already been done on this topic by the Zero Waste Network and Para Kore to urge central government action. It uses international examples to emphasise the validity of the concerns, including the fact that European countries are starting to rethink their WtE facilities as part of their transition to a circular economy.

“Waste-to-energy proposals take up a lot of community and council time and resources as they must quickly become experts in this very technical subject matter,” Ingrid said.

“We are concerned that small New Zealand communities could be lumped with waste-to-energy facilities which require a large amount of waste to operate, potentially needing to be trucked in from other regions.

“We have outlined a number of issues with waste-to-energy facilities, particularly from the waste minimisation, carbon emissions, air quality, Te Ao Māori, financial and local government perspectives.

“One of our concerns is that these facilities are in direct contradiction of the move towards a circular economy, as they are focused on disposing waste, and don’t have the capacity to downsize or delay production as waste is reduced through reuse, recycling or composting. There are also questions on the economics when such a high proportion of New Zealand’s energy is from renewable energy sources already. Comparing coal replacements from Europe just doesn’t make sense.”

As part of the position statement, the sector group has outlined the actions it seeks government to action:

  • instigate comprehensive research on the role of large WtE proposals in Aotearoa’s low carbon and circular economy future;
  • fund Para Kore to work with iwi and hapū to develop a perspective on WtE that reflects Te Ao Māori principles;
  • and in case of an outcome from the independent research that supports the continuation of proposals for large WtE, apply the waste disposal levy and ETS to any proposal to dispose of municipal waste to WtE.

Read the Position Statement here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WasteMINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests In Iran


The bravery of the young demonstrators in Iran is extraordinary. This is the third major wave of demonstrations to wrack the country in the past 13 years, and each one has been ferociously suppressed. The demonstrators have risked being beaten and shot. Their leaders risk being hunted down via social media and imprisoned - or in some cases, executed. At no point has there been a change of stance (or even a small gesture of compromise) from the country’s leaders. Given the imbalance of forces within Iran, there is no tipping point where victory can be achieved…
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 