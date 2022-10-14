Local Government Integrity Road Map Online Learning Resource For Newbies

A free online learning resource now available provides a short and easy induction on transparency, governance and decisionmaking in local government.

It has been developed by Transparency International New Zealand (TINZ).

The Transparency and Governance Road Trip offers information and reflection on elements of local government leadership that are essential to the role. It is divided into three short modules.

“We are passionate about the vital contribution made by local government to our communities and to the country as a whole,“ said Julie Haggie, CEO of TINZ. “Transparency, good governance and accountability improve citizen participation, build trust and reduce corruption. We need local authority members to make good decisions that will benefit citizens, communities, businesses and the environment.“

The learning resource is freely available to local government and to anyone who wants to learn more about the responsibilities and skills needed by local elected officials. Visit the Transparency and Governance Road Trip.

In developing the resource TINZ leaned on the knowledge of its governing Board, Its chair is Anne Tolley, current Commissioner for Tauranga, and Board member Peter Kelly is CEO of Upper Hutt City Council. Local Government New Zealand is also supportive of the resource.

© Scoop Media

