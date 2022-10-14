Statement From Taranaki-King Country MP, Barbara Kuriger
Friday, 14 October 2022, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Barbara Kuriger
Last night, I stepped aside from my portfolios of
Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety.
My family
has been in a dispute with the Ministry of Primary
Industries over events that occurred in 2017. This has
created a blurred line with my portfolio responsibilities
and in order to continue to support my family, I am stepping
aside.
Although the dispute is, for me, a personal
matter which I have endeavoured at all times to keep
separate from my professional role, I accept there has been
a conflict of interest which I should have recognised
sooner, and managed.
While the dispute is ongoing, I
will not be commenting further on this
matter.
