Statement From Taranaki-King Country MP, Barbara Kuriger

Last night, I stepped aside from my portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety.

My family has been in a dispute with the Ministry of Primary Industries over events that occurred in 2017. This has created a blurred line with my portfolio responsibilities and in order to continue to support my family, I am stepping aside.

Although the dispute is, for me, a personal matter which I have endeavoured at all times to keep separate from my professional role, I accept there has been a conflict of interest which I should have recognised sooner, and managed.

While the dispute is ongoing, I will not be commenting further on this matter.

