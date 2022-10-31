Auditor-General's Letter About Wellington Central Library Published

Concerns were raised with us about the process that Wellington City Council followed in 2020 to procure structural engineering services for the repair of Wellington’s Central Library (Project Te Matapihi). The library repair is a significant project for the Council and the Wellington community.

You can read our letter to the Council on our website.

We also have some good practice guidance on procurement on our website.

