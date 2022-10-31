Auditor-General's Letter About Wellington Central Library Published
Monday, 31 October 2022, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
Concerns were raised with us about the process that
Wellington City Council followed in 2020 to procure
structural engineering services for the repair of
Wellington’s Central Library (Project Te Matapihi). The
library repair is a significant project for the Council and
the Wellington community.
