Annual Food Price Increase Reaches 14-year High Of 10.1 Percent

Food prices were 10.1 percent higher in October 2022 compared with October 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“This was the highest annual increase since November 2008,” consumer prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

In October 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure. Compared with October 2021:

grocery food prices increased by 9.7 percent

fruit and vegetable prices increased by 17 percent

restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 7.5 percent

meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 10 percent

non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 8.7 percent.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement.

