Police To Hear Major Problems With Firearm Fee Increases This Week

Submissions on the new fees for licensed firearm owners close today, and the Council of Licensed Firearm Owners (COLFO) say the submissions will reveal the true extent of problems with the extraordinary increase.

COLFO spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack says the submissions will reveal that the newly proposed fees have far-reaching consequences.

“The submissions will show the proposed near 500% increase will affect the bottom line of farmers, and drain the pockets of people hunting to put food on the table for their families.

“Police will hear that international film productions are going to have to pay high fees and fill out numerous forms to use theatrical firearms. Local production companies will tell them NZ-made action films will be almost out of the question – they just don’t have the budget.

Devereux-Mack says Police won’t just be hearing from businesses, but from community organisations, and should hear from Government departments.

“Community remembrance events will be complaining that they’ll have to pay thousands of dollars to blank-fire a vintage cannon on Anzac Day.

“Police should also hear from DOC that Government budgets will need to increase to cover the rise in costs for pest control contractors.

“In reality, the proposed fees will see Police collect an exceptional amount of money from people just going about their livelihoods, and volunteers giving their time to community events.”

Devereux-Mack says it is unavoidable that Police will have to make changes to the proposed fees and return with a stripped-back version.

“The current proposal contains an insulting attempt to charge for Police attendance at a burglary, and there is obvious double-dipping on administrative activities.

“Police will have no choice but to come back with a new version that fixes the breaches of the Arms Act and more accurately reflects the costs of its licensing scheme.

“To have majority support, the new version will need to treat licensed firearm owners with the dignity and respect hard-working and law-abiding New Zealanders deserve.”

Members of the public have until midnight, 16 February 2023 to submit on the proposed fees. They can make a submission by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/programmes-and-initiatives/consultation-arms-regulations-review-fees-2022

