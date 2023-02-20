Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Intergenerational Climate Strike next Friday, 3rd March

Monday, 20 February 2023, 6:30 pm
Press Release: Fridays for Future

New Zealand students will be uniting once again to demand climate justice next Friday, 3rd March. This time, they are calling on adults to join them too, as the climate crisis threatens everything they love and everyone’s collective home. March 3rd’s Strike 4 Climate will be intergenerational: people all over Aotearoa New Zealand will come together as a united force to demand climate justice from the Government.

School Strike for Climate Wellington and Fridays for Future Wellington are combining forces to host an event here in the capital.

The event begins at 2pm, when people will gather in Te Ngākau Civic Square before marching along Lambton Quay to Parliament to arrive by 3pm. At Parliament, speeches will be given and demands will be laid out to MPs present.

“Our representatives need to show us meaningful and immediate action that safeguards our futures on this planet. Nothing else will matter if we cannot look after the Earth for current and future generations.” says Nathan S from SS4C Wellington.

The five demands include: an immediate end to seeking any new fossil fuel resources anywhere; lower the voting age to 16; doubling of marine reserves by 2025; establish and implement a regenerative farming transition fund for farmers; and e-bike rebates for lower income households.

“As we start the year with deadly floods affecting the North Island, it is more important than ever that we act now to prevent even more severe weather events in future.” says Caz Sheldon.

So - SS4C Wellington and FFF Wellington say “We will not back down: we will continue to make our voices heard and demand climate justice. There is too much at stake.”

For information about events right across Aotearoa, head to: https://www.facebook.com/schoolstrike4climatenz/events/.

